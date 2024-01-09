CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man found earlier this month in Grand Crossing who is now hospitalized.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the man, between the age of 17-25, was found around 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the 1200 block of East 73rd Street.

The person, a Black man is described as being about 5 feet 9-10 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The man has long dreads with blonde tips. He was found wearing a black crew neck T-shirt with blue and yellow Asian lettering, black pants and red, black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call 911 or Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.