CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a missing man last seen April 17.

Eric Campos-Ferris, 27, is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 195 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

According to the Chicago Police Department, he was last seen on April 17 in the 2000 block of West Morse Avenue.

This is in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area 3 SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.