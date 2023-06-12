CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Sunday leaving her home and going to work in River North.

Allison Hague, 34, is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hague left her home around 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Carolina and was going to work in the 700 block of North Clark Street, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.