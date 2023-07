CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen July 21.

Leila Arreola is described as being about 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen near the 2300 block of North Central Park.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, a group of unknown people may be harboring Arreola at an unknown spot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.