CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing teenager. CPD has classified the situation as high-risk.

Juan Huerta, 16, was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Nov. 30 at his residence in the 4400 block of West Fullerton Ave on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police describe Huerta as a Hispanic male of medium complexion, with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-8, 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Huerta can contact the Chicago Police Department Area 5 SVU at 312-746-6554.