CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is reported missing from the Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side, according to Chicago police.

Police say Ethan Villanueva was last seen at his residence in the 1200 block of N. Lockwood Ave. on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. His disappearance is considered high-risk.

Police report that Villanueva has ADHD, which requires medication, and that he may cause harm to himself.

Villanueva is Hispanic, with a medium complexion, and is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a light goatee and a tattoo on his right ankle.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Chicago Police Area Five SVU Detectives at 312-746-6554.