CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy is reported missing from the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the city’s northwest side, according to Chicago police.

Police say Jonathan Garcia was last seen at his residence in the 2200 block of N. Lockwood Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 14, a little after 7:30 a.m. His disappearance is considered high-risk.

Garcia is Hispanic, with an olive complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-8, 120 pounds. According to police, Garcia was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, red shoes and a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.