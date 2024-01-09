CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy is missing out of Austin, Chicago police said Tuesday.
KeAndre Washington was last seen around 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of W. North Ave.
His disappearance is considered high-risk.
Police described KeAndre as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair who stands 5’3″ and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at (312) 746-6554 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.