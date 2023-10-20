CHICAGO — A 23-year-old Chicago woman who suffers from multiple mental health conditions is missing, authorities said Friday.

Francia Graham was last seen Sunday, Oct. 15, in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood in the 9500 Block of South Prospect Ave. Police said she wore a red jacket, blank pants and black Addidas gym shoes with white stripes.

Graham suffers from ‘severe bipolar disorder, depression and schizophrenia. She stands 5’8″ and weighs 120, with brown eyes and black hair.

Graham also has a flower tattoo around her waist and a queen tattoo on her chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (312) 747-8274.

