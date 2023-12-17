CHICAGO — A search is underway for a missing man last seen on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, 26-year-old Jasir Rosales has been missing since Saturday and was last seen near Advocate Trinity Hospital in the 2300 block of East 93rd Street, in Calumet Heights.

Rosales, who is only able to speak Spanish, was last seen wearing an olive green zip-up jacket with basketball shorts and was completely barefoot.

Authorities say the missing man, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-8 and weighs around 130 pounds. Officers say he also has a scar on his upper lip.

Police say Rosales is known to frequent areas in the 8000 block of South Essex Avenue in South Chicago.

Police notified the public about the man’s disappearance in a news release sent out on Sunday evening.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old Jasir Rosales to contact the CPD Area Two SVU at 312-747-8274.