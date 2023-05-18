CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl from the Northwest Side is missing and considered high risk, Chicago police said Thursday.

Lena Alducom was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of N. Kedvale Ave in Chicago’s Forest Glen neighborhood. According to police, the teen was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants, and without shoes.

Alducom stands 4-foot-9 inches and weighs 99 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should call police at (312) 746-6554.