CHICAGO — A search is underway for a missing Joliet teen Chicago police say may be in Chicago.

Edith De La Fuente, 15, was last seen in the 5900 block of W. Diversey Ave. on Nov. 7. According to police, the teenage girl may be in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Edith stands 5 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Edith’s whereabouts is asked to call Area 5 Detective at (312) 746-6554 or 911.