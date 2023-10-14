CHICAGO — Police are searching for a teen girl missing from her home on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), a search is underway for 15-year-old Solange Meneses who has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 7.

Officers say the teen girl was last seen at her home in the 4300 block of West Parker Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Police say Meneses, who has red and auburn hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-1 and weighs around 115 pounds. Police did not provide a description of what the teen was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officers notified the public about Meneses’ disappearance in a news release sent out on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Solange Meneses is asked to contact CPD Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554 or dial 911.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.