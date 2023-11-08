CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a 14-year-old girl last seen Sunday in Englewood.

Samir Hall-Chamliss was last seen on Nov. 5 in the 6800 block of S. Elizabeth St.

According to police, Samir stands 5-foot-10-inches, weighs 310 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Locals may also contact Area One SVU at (312) 747-8380 or call 911 if Samir is located.