CHICAGO – It’s an annual ‘thank you’ to all military service members, past and present, in the form of a delicious meal, beverage, and more.

In honor of Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, several restaurants across the Chicagoland area will offer complimentary food with proof of military service.

For 2023, a list of the available Veterans Day deals for this year is listed below:

Applebee’s:

Free meal from a special menu of 8 entrées for active duty members and veterans. Dine-in only.

Bar Louie:

Free Craft Burger of their choice for active duty members and veterans. Dine-in only.

Bonefish Grill:

A complimentary order of Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft drink for active duty members and veterans.

Boston Market:

Buy one individual meal with a drink and get a second free using a promo code. No ID is required.

Buffalo Wild Wings:

Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for active duty members and veterans. Dine-in only.

Chili’s:

Free entrée from a select menu for active duty members and veterans. Dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel:

Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with any purchase for past and present service members. Use code VETSDAY22 at checkout. Cracker Barrel also offers 25% off military apparel and drinkware, in-store and online, through Nov. 14.

Denny’s:

Free grand slams from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 10, for veterans and military personnel. Dine-in only.

Dunkin Donuts:

Free donut for active duty members and veterans. In-store only.

Einstein Bros. Bagels:

Free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase

Famous Dave’s:

Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and fries for veterans and current military members.

Hard Rock Cafe:

Veterans receive a free Legendary Burger

Hooters:

Free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage

IHOP:

Free stack of red, white, and blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies:

Veterans and active military can enjoy a free six-pack in-store with any purchase

Jet’s Pizza:

Veterans and active-duty military get 50% off Detroit-style pizzas at menu price with a military ID

Krispy Kreme:

Free doughnut and a small hot or iced brewed coffee

Little Caesars:

Free Lunch Combo at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse will offer a complimentary appetizer or dessert to veterans

MOD Pizza:

Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free

Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom (Peoria)

Lunch entree from an exclusive menu

Olive Garden:

Free entrée from their Veterans Day menu.

Outback Steakhouse:

Free Bloomin’ Onion and a drink

Peet’s Coffee

Free small drip coffee or tea at participating locations with proof of service

Potbelly

Potbelly is offering a complimentary fountain drink or cookie with the purchase of any entrée

Red Lobster:

Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw for dine-in and to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Red Robin:

Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries

Smashburger:

Free burger or sandwich with valid military ID for participating locations

Smoothie King:

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free smoothie at Smoothie King

Starbucks:

Free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee – one per military service member and military spouse at participating stores

TGI Fridays:

Free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu at participating locations

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

A free entree for veterans and active-duty military. Dine-in only.

Wendy’s:

Complimentary breakfast combo participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

White Castle:

Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal when dining at a participating restaurants