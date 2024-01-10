CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday downplayed the months of tension between the city and state over the migrant crisis, saying the government is working to meet the need.

“We are doing what we think is the right thing to do to keep people safe and alive and especially during the very harsh winter that we think can come in the city of Chicago and the cold weather that we know is here,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker’s comments come as concern grows that Chicago’s designated landing site in the Loop has become a de facto shelter. Reports of migrants sleeping on buses with little food, water and medical assistance persist.

“We certainly have more to do,” Pritzker said. “This is not something that we’re being warned about as people arrive every day. We don’t know how many are coming. We don’t know how many buses will arrive. We don’t know where they’ll arrive.”

Chicago is ticketing buses and suing operators, but it’s not just buses. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the architect of the migrant busing program, is sending new arrivals to Chicago via plane.

“We’re trying to prevent those companies from leasing their planes to the state of Texas,” Pritzker said. “In general, you can’t tell a group of people or an aircraft that it can’t come somewhere. On the other hand, there are lots of things I think would be a significant deterrent and they are already working.”

Pritzker did not offer details.

As the city shells out millions monthly, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson continues to ask Springfield to foot more of the bill. Pritzker would not promise supplemental funding but said the state would continue to help.

“It will be important to deal with the costs here that are rising all the time or at least the toll is rising,” Pritzker said.

Lawmakers return to Springfield next week, but Governor Pritzker says he doesn’t think additional money is needed at this time.