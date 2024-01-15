CHICAGO — The harsh cold has forced the city of Chicago to temporarily shut down the migrant intake center in the South loop.

As a gathering of Metropolitan mayors, scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled due to the sub-zero cold, migrants from the intake center landing strip were temporarily moved to the Harold Washington Library and other temporary shelters to escape the dangerous cold.

“The cold is too much,” said Gabriel Diaz. The 38-year-old new arrival from Venezuela and others now calling the lower level of the Harold Washington, albeit temporarily, home.

Dangerously cold conditions

Venezuelan asylum seeker Andres Contreras told WGN News he was stunned to experience the bitter cold.

“I’ve never seen the snow before,” he said. “It’s beautiful. But it’s too excessive, the cold you have here.”

The bitter cold did not stop Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson from looking for better ways to deal with the migrant crisis.

“Looking for direction, but also wanting to find ways in which we can better coordinate as an entire region on how to deal with this migrant crisis, which is obviously an international crisis that requires federal intervention,” Johnson said.

The severe weather also forced a pause in new migrant bus arrivals.