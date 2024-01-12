CHICAGO — Amid a week of bitterly cold temperatures, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Friday the city would temporarily hold off on evicting migrants under its policy limiting length of stay at city-run shelters.

In November, Johnson announced the policy, which implemented a 60-day stay limit in migrant shelters. It was part of an expedited plan the mayor said would be used to help process migrants, get them on the path to work, and help with resettlement.

“There are some exceptions to that policy, particularly during single-digit temperatures as we are expecting within the next week or so,” said Johnson. “So, to be clear, we’re not evicting new arrivals out in the cold this winter.”

Over the next several days, the Chicago area could see wind chills as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero. At a press conference Friday discussing the winter storm and preparations, Johnson also addressed the migrant crisis facing the city.

“Our mission is to continue to live up to our values as we welcome new arrivals. We’ll continue to meet this challenge, but though we’re meeting this incredible challenge, we still do need help from our partners,” said Johnson, who called on the federal government for more aid, while praising the partnership with local, county and state agencies and organizations.

A group of 50 migrants living in city-run shelters since 2022 were given notice in November they would need to leave by this coming Tuesday, Jan. 16. Another 600 migrants were also notified they would need to leave by Jan. 22.

At Friday’s press conference, commissioner for the Department of Family and Support Services, Brandie Knazze, said that initial group of 50 would also have through at least Jan. 22 before they would need to leave. At last check, only 17 of the 50 migrants remained in city shelters, said Knazze, who added those migrants were already connected to rental assistance services.

In total, more than 7,800 asylum-seekers have been given a 60-day eviction notice and close to 1,200 of them have been connected to rental assistance, said Knazze. This number is in addition to other migrants that have been helped by the city with resettlement since the first group arrived in Aug. 2022.

“Local government is not designed to handle this type of crisis. The City of Chicago, we have literally built an entire shelter system around this crisis,” Johnson said.

Right now, around 14,600 migrants are housed in the city’s 28 buildings operating as shelters, city officials confirmed.

The mayor was called upon Friday to answer questions surrounding the shelter system and the lack of shelters opening since mid-December. Earlier this week, the first to open in nearly a month, was a former CVS in Little Village, which will house about 220 migrants.

“It’s obviously well-documented that we have not opened a shelter since December, and as far as the coordination between my administration and the governor’s administration, we’ve been very clear about the type of support that’s needed. In fact, the state has done a pretty good job at resettling upwards of 10,000 families,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, because more buses are coming at the rate in which they’re coming around the region, the outflow at which we’re able to resettle families, has not been able to keep up with the influx.”

Johnson also addressed the migrant landing zone, which as of Friday, saw 141 migrants awaiting placement at city-run shelters, a spokesperson for the Office of Emergency Management and Communications confirmed. Migrants there were being provided with clothing, meals, medical care, and warming buses.

“It’s certainly not acceptable for the governor to continue sending people to the City of Chicago, but we’re meeting the moment,” Johnson said. “Without the federal government stepping in, this mission is not sustainable.”

This year, Johnson appropriated $150 million in the budget for migrant services, after the city spent $138 million in 2023.

“I’m going to work hard to stay within the confines of that budget and continue to meet the needs of this ongoing, evolving crisis,” said Johnson, as he called the support from the federal government ‘woefully disappointing.’

After Chicago implemented restrictions and fines for drivers of buses involved in unscheduled migrant drop-offs, other suburban communities have faced an influx of unprecedented drop-offs, and many are now also cracking down.

On Jan. 16, Johnson will meet with mayors from across Chicagoland to discuss the current state of the region’s new arrival operation. Johnson, who serves as vice chair of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, said collaboration among city and suburban leaders is essential to “maintaining a humane regional response.”

According to information provided by the city, approximately 200 buses have arrived in cities and villages outside of Chicago since Dec. 1.