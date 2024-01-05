CHICAGO — As the new year rolls out, the City of Chicago continues to see an influx of asylum seekers being bused in from the southern border.

On Friday, city officials said they anticipated the arrival of four buses carrying migrants, but, only one bus had the permit required to drop off asylum seekers at the designated landing zone in the South Loop.

The Department of Homeland Security said the surge of migrants has been happening in other countries as well.

“We are seeing a level of migration that in some ways is unprecedented throughout the hemisphere,” Department of Homeland Security Luis Miranda said. “We’ve seen Colombia for example has observed two and a half million Venezuelans. The last decade and a half, Venezuela has undergone a pretty massive economic collapse due to regimes in that country, that at times, have been undemocratic. You’ve seen that dynamic play out.”

State funding has helped to aid the construction of temporary shelters in the South Loop. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has been pushing for additional federal aid to alleviate city resources.

“This is a new phenomenon but it’s happening worldwide. And it’s certainly at our backdoor,” Congressman Chuy Garcia said.

Congressman Chuy Garcia said the surge of migrants touched all parts of Chicagoland over the holidays including his district.

“In Cook, in DuPage and Will County, over 81 buses have arrived in the past two weeks alone including in my district places like Elmhurst and Hinsdale,” Congressman Garcia said.

He said the country’s immigration system is in desperate need of repair.

“It’s our lack of action on immigration reform,” Congressman Garcia said. “It’s been 36 years since we passed the last bill that helped legalize three million people nationally. Since then, our immigration system has just gotten even more worse and more broken than ever.”

Congressman Garcia said there has been a lot of support of putting resources into speed up asylum case hearings, as the current wait time is six years.