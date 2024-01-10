CHICAGO — A former CVS location in Little Village has been transformed to house about 220 asylum seekers as they transition into independent living.

Meanwhile, volunteers are hopeful they’ll be able to once again help and provide assistance in the humanitarian crisis.

“We are trying to provide basic necessities for people who have to live sitting on buses for nobody knows how long,” Veronica Saldana, Volunteer Coordinator at the Pilsen Food Pantry, said.

For over a year, Saldana and others have been assisting asylum seekers. First at police stations and now at the city’s designated landing zone in the West Loop. According to the city’s new arrival census, there are more than 320 people currently awaiting placement at the designated landing zone.

“It’s a bus filled with people who haven’t showered in a week, it’s awful. And they’re asking for food and showers,” Saldana said.

That’s why mutual aid volunteers like Saldana invited shower up Chicago Tuesday morning to the site but unfortunately their trailer was turned away.

In a statement, a city spokesperson acknowledged the challenging situation and said:

“Without advance notice were not able to make the appropriate arrangements to accommodate them. This includes access to the water hook-up for the mobile shower trailer that can only be turned on with advance notice, it’s not a simple procedure.” City of Chicago spokesperson

“It shouldn’t have taken volunteers and so then they push back? I understand there is a process for things but that should have been something that they thought about providing for people,” Saldana said.

It’s just one of several instances where Saldana said they’ve been turned away.

“This landing zone has become another police station, but we don’t have that same access,” Saldana said.

A new state-supported shelter was announced on Tuesday as part of Governor Pritzker’s additional $160 million investment through the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

According to the state, the new site will offer sleeping spaces, meals, hygiene facilities and wrap around services. The new support will alleviating pressure and the landing zone while providing shelter in during the winter months.

Along with IDHS, the state is partnering with New Life Centers to provide community care services such as onsite communication.

Between the landing zone, O’Hare airport and the police districts, there are more than 590 people awaiting placement.

The new shelter in Little Village is located on the 2600 block of South Pulaski Road.

Learn more in the video player above.