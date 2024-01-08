CHICAGO — Community leaders are concerned about Chicago’s migrant intake center in the city’s South Loop as severe weather approaches.

The Pilsen Food Pantry workers are sounding the alarm on Monday after hungry and sick migrants are struggling to stay warm as they wait for increasingly scarce shelter space.

“The state expects to launch the Little Village shelter site in the coming days, and in the interim is temporarily housing 200 asylum seekers in hotel rooms,” the Illinois Department of Human Services wrote in a statement.

40-year-old Marbeles Soto and her son are among hundreds of newly arrived asylum seekers that are still waiting for shelter assignments. Her son is a severe asthmatic and she can’t find medicine or vitamins.

Soto said the biggest frustration for her and others have been with the Office of Emergency Management and Communication (OEMC).

“There’s just no communication to people who can actually help and do things to provide materials that are really basic and to get of,” Soto said.

