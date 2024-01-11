CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is scrambling to find housing for migrants as dangerously cold temperatures arrive this week.

Six buses are already being used to keep migrants warm in the city’s South Loop. Volunteers are hoping more assistance will be made available as we all prepare for the cold.

There are currently more than 14,000 migrants in Chicago with 27 active shelters. More than 300 migrants are waiting for shelter in the South Loop.

Earlier this week, a new state-funded shelter was announced at the site of a former CVS location in Little Village. The shelter is part of Governor JB Pritzker’s additional $160 million investment through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The state says this new shelter will offer sleeping spaces, meals, hygiene facilities and wrap-around services.

This could alleviate the pressure of the buses found at the corner of Des Plaines Avenue and Polk Street in the South Loop.

Meanwhile, volunteers said they want to pitch in to help in any way possible to get the migrants out of the cold.

The state-funded shelter in Little Village is now open and is welcoming 220 migrants.