Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
35°
LIVE NOW
WGN Evening News
Sign Up
Chicago
35°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
Chicago Area Traffic
Chicago Crime
Migrants in Chicago
WGN Celebrates 75 Years
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Trending
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
Medical Watch
Washington DC Bureau
Israel and Hamas Conflict
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Sign up for our newsletters
Teacher of the Month
WGN Weekend Morning News
WGN-TV Podcasts
Hispanic Heritage Month
Politics from The Hill
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Chicago Area Radar
Chicago Weather Blog
Chicago Forecast
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings for Chicago area
Chicago area school closings
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Skilling: Snowy, wet weekend ahead for Chicagoland
Video
Top Stories
Video: Earthquake rattles Calif. home
Video
Top Stories
Friday night snow start of winter weather’s arrival
Video
Active winter weather pattern developing; a big hemispheric …
Gallery
Skilling: Cloudy, chilly weekend ahead with possible …
Video
Potential for significant winter storm next week …
Video
Sports
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Sky
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Chicago Fire FC
GN Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Adam Sandler plays pickup game at U of Arizona
Video
Top Stories
Cubs claim catcher from COL, sign RHP to MiL contract
Top Stories
LaVine, Vucevic set to return Friday against Hornets
White Sox make Maldonado signing official, DFA infielder
Bears release Friday injury report before season …
Oscar Pistorius freed on parole, remains hidden
Video
WGN Morning News
Around Town
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
Dean Cooks
6 at 6
9 at 9
Leshock Value
Technology
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens talks Bears-Packers
Video
Top Stories
Around Town checks out The Legacy Ranch
Video
9@9: It’s a ‘tiny duck’ mystery at the WGN studios
Video
Cheers to the weekend with the Friday Dance
Video
Fleetwood Mac’s blues sessions in Chicago
Video
WGN Midday News
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Livestream Schedule
Watch Live
WGN News Now
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Spotlight Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN Films
WGN Marketplace
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
WGN Contact Info
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN-TV
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Closed Captioning on WGN-TV
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Jobs at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Migrants in Chicago
Rep. Garcia spotlights cracks in immigration system
Top Migrants in Chicago Headlines
Chicago food bank helping to feed unhoused migrants
Work begins on downtown migrant intake center
Suburbs discuss issues associated with migrant arrivals
Migrants flown from Texas to Rockford arrive in Chicago
Plane carrying migrants from Texas landed in Rockford
The year in politics with Paul Lisnek
More Migrants in Chicago
Suburbs seek to place restrictions on migrant buses
More suburbs taking steps to prevent migrant busses
City officials work to manage migrant crisis
IL providing hotels for some migrants in Chicago
Migrants bound for Chicago dropped off in Fox River …
Aurora officials meet to discuss migrant arrivals
Lawmakers push for help as more migrants arrive
From The Border to Chicago
Housing migrants in areas pushing for more resources
From the Border to Chicago: Asylum process could …
25% of new migrant arrivals are children
The Road to a Work Permit w/ McCarthy, Quigley
Migrants seek shelter at Police Stations
WATCH: WGN News Special ‘From the Border to Chicago’
View All From The Border to Chicago
Border Report
Migrants forced to walk last 200 miles of journey …
Advocates organizing mass crossings border-wide
Jalapeño paste used to smuggle $10M in meth, cocaine
Hand grenades, guns, ammo found inside Juarez prison
Illegal border crossings into the US drop in October …
Dallas couple allegedly passes man as child at border
View All Border Report
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia has used North Korean ballistic missiles in …
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners …
NATO to help buy 1,000 Patriot missiles to defend …
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, killing 5 …
Russia launches fresh drone strikes in Ukraine after …
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for 1st time
View All Russia-Ukraine crisis
Israel and Hamas Conflict
Israeli defense minister lays out vision for next …
Imam killed outside NJ mosque, shooter at large
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members …
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure
US Navy helicopters fire at Yemen’s Houthi rebels …
Muslim community leaders rally in Chicago
View All Israel and Hamas Conflict
Chicago News
Women’s Jazz Festival returns to Arlington Heights
‘I hope he made it through’: Child hospitalized after …
Skilling: Snowy, wet weekend ahead for Chicagoland
Rep. Garcia spotlights cracks in immigration system
Body found on CTA track near O’Hare halts service
LaVine, Vucevic set to return Friday against Hornets
View All Chicago News
National
NY seeks $370 million in penalties in Trump’s civil …
Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism after being …
Health alert: Mushroom bites may actually be hot …
Michael Bolton says had tumor, ‘immediate surgery’
The Perry school shooting creates new questions for …
NRA chief, one of the most powerful figures in US …
Defense Secretary Austin hospitalized due to complications …
Nude man arrested after ‘cannonball’ at Bass Pro …
Massachusetts voters become latest to try and keep …
Church says priest who married teen has been defrocked
View All National
WGN Morning News
Around Town – The Legacy Ranch
Packers fan Charlie Berens talks Bears, brats and …
Around Town – The Legacy Ranch
Wisconsin neighbor Charlie Berens joins the WGN Morning …
Around Town – The Legacy Ranch
Around Town – The Legacy Ranch
9@9: It’s a ‘tiny duck’ mystery, a really powerful …
‘Changing the Narrative’ around aging
Friday Dance
More Videos
Popular
United keeps options open on potential HQ move to …
Prosecutors: Mom charged after son OD’s on her drugs
Skilling: Snowy, wet weekend ahead for Chicagoland
Body found on CTA track near O’Hare halts service
Smashing Pumpkins looking for additional guitarist
Police issue warning over Stanley Cup scams
David Soul, one half of ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies