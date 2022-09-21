Steve Bernas – President and CEO of BBB

BBB Tips on how to avoid check-washing scams

Use a pen that contains indelible black gel ink to write your checks. This type of ink cannot be washed away.

Avoid regular blue ink or black ink pens. These contain dye-based ink that can easily be washed away.

Bring mail containing checks to a U.S. Post Office and deposit it inside.

Pay your bills online from a secure computer.

Get your incoming mail right away. Do not leave it in your mailbox overnight.

Never leave your outgoing mail in the lobby unsecured. Anyone could pick it up, not just the postal clerk.

Do not deposit mail containing checks after the mailbox’s last pickup. Crooks tend to steal mail at night.