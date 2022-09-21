Steve Bernas – President and CEO of BBB

BBB Tips on how to avoid check-washing scams

  • Use a pen that contains indelible black gel ink to write your checks. This type of ink cannot be washed away.
  • Avoid regular blue ink or black ink pens. These contain dye-based ink that can easily be washed away.
  • Bring mail containing checks to a U.S. Post Office and deposit it inside.
  • Pay your bills online from a secure computer.
  • Get your incoming mail right away. Do not leave it in your mailbox overnight.
  • Never leave your outgoing mail in the lobby unsecured. Anyone could pick it up, not just the postal clerk.
  • Do not deposit mail containing checks after the mailbox’s last pickup. Crooks tend to steal mail at night.