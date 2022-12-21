As we head into 2023, Illinois Residents are preparing themselves to search for new health care coverage. Uninsured residents might find the world of health insurance confusing or daunting. That is why Get Covered Illinois (GCI), the official Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace for the state of Illinois, is providing easy access to information to help simplify the health coverage journey.

Deadline to sign up is January 15th.

