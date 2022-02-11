Your Money Matters: Go on a money date with your valentine…Advice on talking & planning finances with your partner

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Craig Bolanos, Founding Partner and CEO of Wealth Management Group

Wealth Management Group

1605 Colonial Parkway, Inverness

+

2001 Butterfield Rd., Downers Grove

(847) 907-9600

http://www.InvestWithWMG.com

Tips:

How to Prepare for a Money Date

Jot down your debts

Jot down your income and savings

Think about your money history

Find a private place to talk

Be open; reserve judgement

Address any immediate money needs first

6 Financial Topics to Cover on a Money Date

Splitting expenses

Joint accounts

Emergency planning

Renting or buying

Childcare and aging relatives

Retiring as a couple

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News