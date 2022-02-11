Your Money Matters: Go on a money date with your valentine…Advice on talking & planning finances with your partner

Craig Bolanos, Founding Partner and CEO of Wealth Management Group
Wealth Management Group
1605 Colonial Parkway, Inverness
+
2001 Butterfield Rd., Downers Grove
(847) 907-9600
Tips:
How to Prepare for a Money Date
Jot down your debts
Jot down your income and savings
Think about your money history
Find a private place to talk
Be open; reserve judgement
Address any immediate money needs first
6 Financial Topics to Cover on a Money Date
Splitting expenses
Joint accounts
Emergency planning
Renting or buying
Childcare and aging relatives
Retiring as a couple