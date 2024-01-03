Richard Chew – Financial Lifestyle Expert and Principal of 1st Capital Wealth Management Group

10 Questions to Ask Your Financial Advisor in the New Year

Have your financial goals (or life goals in general) changed since last year?

Is my investment portfolio properly allocated?

How do you expect my investment portfolio to affect my taxes this year?

How Much Emergency Savings Should I Have ?

Do I have any life milestones coming up that will impact my investments?

Are my estate planning documents and beneficiaries up to date?

How much debt do I have and how do we tackle it?

Am I making the most of my charitable deductions?

What impact is my money making on the world?

How much am I paying in fees?