Want to be a special agent for the FBI? Check out their virtual recruitment event…

Special Agent Siobhan Johnson

FBI-Chicago will be hosting an invitation-only, virtual recruitment event on June 3, 2020. The virtual DAR will be the first virtual event of its kind nationwide as they pivot to meet the challenges of recruitment during the pandemic.

Who the FBI is looking for:

Members of traditionally underrepresented groups (women and minorities) interested in being Special Agents.

U.S. citizens aged 23-36 interested in learning more about being a Special Agent.

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in any subject and 1-2 years of full-time work experience. More details can be found at fbijobs.gov.

They are especially interested in anyone with a background in accounting, STEM, and foreign-languages like Spanish.

How do people receive an invitation?

People can apply online to the “DAR Chicago Talent Network” at http://www.fbijobs.gov