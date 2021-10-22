Volunteering with The Honeycomb Project

Lisa Scruggs and Jacob Riley

The Honeycomb Project – www.honeycomb.org

Since 2011, more than 25,000 kids and families have volunteered with The Honeycomb Project, touching the lives of millions of Chicagoans.

In recognition of their dedication to volunteer service with The Honeycomb Project, the Riley-Scruggs family received the Daily Point of Light Award.

Events:

This weekend (and every weekend) The Honeycomb Project offers several unique volunteer opportunities. Register online. https://events.thehoneycombproject.org/

Big City Clean-Up (Saturday, Oct. 23)

Conduct yourown neighborhood cleanup. Grab some gloves, gather your family, and spend a few hours picking up trash and collecting recyclables as part of the worldwide Litterati movement.

Help Families in Need (Sunday, Oct. 24)

Visit the Giving Factory at Cradles to Crayons from 10-11:30am to sort clothing, toy, and book donations to help families receive the essential items needed to live quality and dignified lives. This project helps people and the planet! Each year, tons of clothing and textiles end up in our landfills but as much as 95% could be used again. By finding a new home for these donations, your work at this project reduces waste and helps children receive basic necessities needed to feel safe, protected from the elements, and ready to learn.

Celebrate Halloween with Seniors (Sunday, Oct. 24) – Riley-Scruggs family will be participating in this one!

Spread Halloween cheer to celebrate the seniors at Lincoln Perry Apartments, Chicago Housing Authority affordable housing community in Bronzeville. Your family will help host an outdoor Halloween party in the LPA courtyard, complete with games, treats, and a costume contest. Seniors who have access to resources and community are more likely to live longer, healthier lives. Your work at this project provides a fun social event for seniors and builds community connection! 1-3pm.

Collect Halloween Costumes (Sunday, Oct. 24)

Bring Halloween cheer and show compassion for survivors of domestic violence. Purchase new or donate gently used costumes for children served by Be Alright, an organization working to convert domestic violence shelters into havens of healing. 2-4pm.