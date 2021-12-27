Trae Bodge joins WGN News to discuss what to know about returning holiday gifts

Midday News

by: Trae Bodge

Posted: / Updated:

Lifestyle journalist Trae Bodge joins WGN Midday News to discuss what every consumer should know about returning holiday gifts.

Trae is an accomplished lifestyle journalist and TV commentator who has specialized in smart shopping, personal finance, parenting, and retail for more than a decade. She has appeared on TV over 1,000 times; including Today Show, GMA3, NBC Nightly News, Inside Edition, and network affiliates nationwide. 

She has been named a Top Voice in Retail by LinkedIn and a top personal finance expert by GoBankingRates and FlexJobs. She is a regular contributor at Marketwatch, MSN, and Millie Magazine for Synchrony, and her writing and expert commentary have appeared in  Forbes, USNews.com,Kiplinger, Yahoo Finance and numerous others. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News