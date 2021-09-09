Tips To Avoid Pandemic Job Scams

Steve Bernas – President and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois
BBB Tips to avoid job scams:
- If someone wants you to pay for the promise of a job, it’s a “tip-off to the rip-off” that it is almost certainly a scam.
- Take time to find the job listing on the company’s website directly.
- Check on businesses offering jobs at BBB.org.
- Complete an internet search with the employer’s name and the word “scam” to see if there are other complaints involving job scams.
- Examine the email address of those offering jobs to see if it matches the company’s and sender’s name.
- There are no legitimate jobs that involve receiving and reshipping packages.
- Don’t fall for a fake check scam. BBB is unaware of any legitimate job offers that send checks to applicants and ask them to send money to a third party.
- Do not click on links in texts and emails or respond to calls from unknown sources
It is vital that victims of job scams report them. File complaints with:
- Better Business Bureau – local BBB or BBB.org/scamtracker.
- Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.
- Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) – ic3.gov/complaint.