Steve J. Bernas, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois

Tips:

Buy only from trusted vendors. Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on bbb.org to learn what other customers have experienced.

Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and other free online listings. Scammers are skilled at providing realistic tickets and fake receipts.

Purchase from the venue. Whenever possible, use the official ticket sales agent for the venue or visit the box office directly.

A common scam trick is to create a look-alike web address / site.

Sellers should disclose the exact location of the seats represented by the tickets. Know what happens when concerts cancel or change dates.

Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card, so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are money lost if the tickets are fraudulent.

When you search the web for online tickets, ads for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment; some of these ads will be scams.

Be VERY ALERT TO HIGH TRANSACTION FEES on the final page of your purchase. Many low-rated ticket sellers collect all your information before indicating sometimes exorbitant fees at the end of the transaction.

Look for secure sites. The website should begin with HTTPS (the "s" is for secure) and have a little lock symbol on the address bar.

For official Merchandise:

Only buy Merchandise at the Ball Park or authorized MLB Vendors.

Unlicensed and unofficial concert clothing are often made from inferior materials that shrink and ink that might run and cause problems in the wash.

**Report scams on BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your experience can help others to spot a scam.