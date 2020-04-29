Tips on what you can do now to create an emergency financial fund

Richard Chew – Principal Owner of 1st Capital Insurance Group

Tips:

Think Past Today

Consciously reset your financial goals and know when this is over or certainly back to some form of normal that you can rebuild.

It’s Budget Time

(Don’t shop online because you are “bored”) Shop only for necessities or things your children may need for at home school projects.

Contact Your Landlord Or Mortgage Company –

Call right now so you can negotiate any payments that might be late or delayed. It may be a right time to refinance. Interest rates are low!

Call Credit Card Companies

Call credit card companies right now to negotiate payments and interest rates.

Be Aware of Fraud Calls

We have reports of consumers who are getting phone calls, texts and emails from people trying to get your money, be extra careful.

Hold Off On Elective Home Repairs

If they are mandatory for your home safety then negotiate with your contractor, but otherwise they can wait. .

Work Options/Ideas

If you have lost your job or been furloughed now is a good time to look at your resume and determine what skills you have that could allow you to work from home

Your Credit Report

It is important but holding on to cash is more important right now; you can repair your credit as we move out of this.

Be Mindful Of Your Use Of Your Utilities

Don’t use lights in rooms you are not in.

Fill Up Your Gas Tank

Gas is less expensive now

Use the 401k – IRA $100,000

Free loan option – 3 years to pay back