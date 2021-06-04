Tips on how you can keep your energy bills down this summer

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A North Carolina community is in an uproar after a graduating senior at the local high school was denied his diploma.

According to witness video shot during Asheboro High School's graduation ceremony, the student was wearing a Mexican flag over his gown when he walked across the stage. He received his diploma holder but when he went to retrieve his actual diploma, he was refused and allegedly told he had to apologize.