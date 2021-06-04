Tips on how you can keep your energy bills down this summer

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Edward Krembuszewski – Energy Doctor at ComEd

http://ComEd.com/HomeSavings

https://www.comed.com/WaysToSave/ToolsResources/Pages/EnergyDoctorFAQ.aspx

Tips:

Energy-Saving Tips (source: Department of Energy

  • Clear area around cooling vents.
    • Furniture, carpets, and other objects can block vents and prevent air from traveling. This blockage makes your cooling system work harder and prevents rooms from cooling down quickly.
  • Use your windows to keep out heat.
  • Install window coverings to prevent heat from getting in through your windows during the day.
  • Operate your thermostat efficiently.
    • Set your thermostat at a temperature you find comfortable and that provides humidity control.
    • The recommended temperature is about 78 F when home. If you’re not home for more than 8 hours, you can turn down your thermostat 7-10 degrees.
    • Overnight, you can also turn down your thermostat 3-4 degrees while sleeping.
  • Use fans and ventilation to cool your home.
    • Turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room. Remember that fans cool people, not rooms, by creating a wind chill effect.
  • Keep your cooling system running efficiently.
    • For maximum energy affordability, schedule regular maintenance for your cooling equipment.
      • ComEd offers rebates on AC and heat pump tune-ups.
    • Vacuum your air intake vents regularly to remove any dust buildup.
    • Change your air filter for a new one at least once every 3 months.

Home Energy Assessments

  • ComEd offers FREE in-home and virtual home energy assessments.
  • By scheduling a home energy assessment, an energy advisor will perform an in-person or virtual walkthrough of the customer’s home.
  • In addition to free LED lightbulbs, customers may also receive an advanced power strip, water-saving showerheads and faucet aerators for bathrooms and kitchens, hot water pipe insulation and a programmable thermostat. Customers can also receive discounts on an ENERGY STAR certified smart thermostats.
  • The energy advisor will provide the customer with a personalized report that has tips and ideas for other things they can do to help them save energy.

Rebates

  • ComEd offers a variety of rebates on ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, smart thermostats, qualifying high-efficiency equipment and tune-ups. We also offer rebates on air purifiers and dehumidifiers.
  • Customers can apply online at ComEd.com/HomeSavings or call 855-433-2700

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News