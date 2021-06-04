Tips on how you can keep your energy bills down this summer

Edward Krembuszewski – Energy Doctor at ComEd
https://www.comed.com/WaysToSave/ToolsResources/Pages/EnergyDoctorFAQ.aspx
Tips:
Energy-Saving Tips (source: Department of Energy)
- Clear area around cooling vents.
- Furniture, carpets, and other objects can block vents and prevent air from traveling. This blockage makes your cooling system work harder and prevents rooms from cooling down quickly.
- Use your windows to keep out heat.
- Install window coverings to prevent heat from getting in through your windows during the day.
- Operate your thermostat efficiently.
- Set your thermostat at a temperature you find comfortable and that provides humidity control.
- The recommended temperature is about 78 F when home. If you’re not home for more than 8 hours, you can turn down your thermostat 7-10 degrees.
- Overnight, you can also turn down your thermostat 3-4 degrees while sleeping.
- Use fans and ventilation to cool your home.
- Turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room. Remember that fans cool people, not rooms, by creating a wind chill effect.
- Keep your cooling system running efficiently.
- For maximum energy affordability, schedule regular maintenance for your cooling equipment.
- ComEd offers rebates on AC and heat pump tune-ups.
- Vacuum your air intake vents regularly to remove any dust buildup.
- Change your air filter for a new one at least once every 3 months.
Home Energy Assessments
- ComEd offers FREE in-home and virtual home energy assessments.
- By scheduling a home energy assessment, an energy advisor will perform an in-person or virtual walkthrough of the customer’s home.
- In addition to free LED lightbulbs, customers may also receive an advanced power strip, water-saving showerheads and faucet aerators for bathrooms and kitchens, hot water pipe insulation and a programmable thermostat. Customers can also receive discounts on an ENERGY STAR certified smart thermostats.
- The energy advisor will provide the customer with a personalized report that has tips and ideas for other things they can do to help them save energy.
Rebates
- ComEd offers a variety of rebates on ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, smart thermostats, qualifying high-efficiency equipment and tune-ups. We also offer rebates on air purifiers and dehumidifiers.
- Customers can apply online at ComEd.com/HomeSavings or call 855-433-2700