Tips for college grads looking to land a job in the age of Covid-19

Michelle Reisdorf – Regional Vice President with Robert Half

https://www.roberthalf.com/

What are some tips for new grads to help them land a job?

Identify your best prospects – Start by sending your resume to online job boards and specialized sites. But these aren’t normal times, and you may need to dig deeper.

– Let your network know you’re looking for work. You never know who might be looking for new talent or able to pass along your resume to a hiring manager. Maximize downtime. Don’t wait for hiring to rebound and stay-at-home orders to be lifted to start your job search. Stay busy by networking online, participating in informational interviews, attending virtual conferences and developing your skills.

The job search process could take longer than expected, but it’s important to practice patience. Even if you’re passed over for a role, respond positively and keep the door open for future possibilities with that company or individual. Be a video whiz – Video will be your primary tool once you get to the interview stage and potentially receive an offer and negotiate salary and benefits.