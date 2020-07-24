Tiny Broadway – A new program connecting kids and Broadway stars

Anisa Mirza

Nick Cosgrove

http://www.TinyBroadway.com

Tiny Broadway,the new leading platform connecting kids, teachers and Broadway stars to create an immersive learning experience, offers a creative solution for arts education.

Bridging technology and innovation to enrich learning and bring the arts into a safe and collaborative virtual space, Tiny Broadway will give students the opportunity to experience theater live in an authentic and accessible approach, learn how to encompass skills such as empathy, confidence and social issues, and engage with Broadway actors and educators.

