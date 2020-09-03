The Toy Guy with new ways to keep learning at home fun for the kids

Chris Byrne – The Toy Guy
Items Featured:
Learning—Youngest to Oldest
- LeapFrog preschool Success https://store.leapfrog.com/en-us/store/p/leapstart-preschool-success/_/A-prod80-602170
- Magic Adventures Globe https://store.leapfrog.com/en-us/store/p/magic-adventures-globe/_/A-prod80-605400
- Professor Maxwell/Abacus https://www.abacusbrands.com/professor-maxwells-5d-virtual-reality-science-toy-kit1
Narrative/Language Play
- Playmobil Novelmore https://www.playmobil.us/shop-online/shop/novelmore
Just for Fun/Social Play
- Pizza Party Throwdown https://www.hogwildtoys.com/
- Upside Down Challenge https://www.hogwildtoys.com/