Jack A. Goldstone -is the Virginia E. and John T. Hazel, Jr., Chair Professor of Public Policy at George Mason University, a Global Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington D.C. and a Senior Fellow at the Mercatus Center

https://www2.gmu.edu/

Read his blog on current events at www.newpopulationbomb.com

His book: REVOLUTIONS: A VERY SHORT INTRODUCTION (Oxford University Press, 2014)