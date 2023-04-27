Robert Milani, Senior Landscape Architect, Bertog Landscape Co.

Bertog Landscape Co.

625 Wheeling Rd., Wheeling, Ill.

Containers by Bertog

Bringing Visions to Life

http://www.bertoglandscape.com

 “Wake Up Your Garden!” Tips

● Wait until when temps hit solid 50s

● Pull out dead plants, foliage, sticks

● Remove winter protection

● Mulch for plant and soil health

● Use slow-release granular fertilizer

● Select natural products to deter critters

● Prune hydrangea and roses

● Leave the leaves from flowering bulbs