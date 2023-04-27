Robert Milani, Senior Landscape Architect, Bertog Landscape Co.
Bertog Landscape Co.
Containers by Bertog
Bringing Visions to Life
“Wake Up Your Garden!” Tips
● Wait until when temps hit solid 50s
● Pull out dead plants, foliage, sticks
● Remove winter protection
● Mulch for plant and soil health
● Use slow-release granular fertilizer
● Select natural products to deter critters
● Prune hydrangea and roses
● Leave the leaves from flowering bulbs