Bob Bertog

Bertog Landscape Co.

625 Wheeling Rd., Wheeling, Ill.

http://www.bertoglandscape.com

Tips:

Now is a good time to lay down grass seed to repair bald spots and other areas of the lawn that may need it.

Top three things people need to know, are:

Do not use a pre-emergent crabgrass herbicide if you are laying seed this spring. It will prevent your desirable seed from geminating. Break up the ground so the seed has softer soil to let the roots grab hold. More seed is not better. If you put too much seed down, the seedlings will choke each other out.

When’s the best time to fertilize and what’s the order? What goes down first?

Round One in April. Make sure it includes a pre-emergent crabgrass control if you are not seeding. Round Two in June. This application should include an insecticide to suppress the grub population that will begin to emerge in August. Round Three should be in late August/early September. Just a balanced fertilizer preferably with iron for better green-up. Round Four should be done in late October/early November. This is a winterize application to encourage root growth.