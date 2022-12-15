Robert Milani, Senior Landscape Architect, Bertog Landscape Co.

Bertog Landscape Co.

Bringing Visions to Life

625 Wheeling Rd., Wheeling, Ill.

http://www.bertoglandscape.com

Seven quick steps:

1. Keep the soil most.

2. Never let poinsettias get so dry they wilt.

3. Water the plant when the soil surface feels dry to the touch.

4. Remove the decorative foil from the outer pot before watering.

5. Carefully remove the poinsettia from the pot.

6. Lightly water it in the sink at the roots and then replace the plant in the pot.

7. Return it to its location in your home.