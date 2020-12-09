The Carol Stream community comes together to continue the Christmas Sharing Program

Marina Mattingly, President of the Carol Stream Rotary Club

Deputy Chief of Police John Jungers

https://www.carolstream.org/home

Donations/funds are accepted all year around, please call (630) 871-6280 – Carol Stream Police Social Services Unit.

2020 Carol Stream Christmas Sharing

This year marks the 43rd annual Carol Stream Christmas Sharing program. The Carol Stream Police Department’s Social Services Unit has proudly collaborated with numerous community partners to provide food and brand new toys to Carol Stream residents in need. We gratefully acknowledge support from:

Intergovernmental Partners:

Host: Carol Stream Park District

Carol Stream Library Board

Carol Stream Fire Protection District

Western DuPage Special Recreation Association

School Districts 93, 87, & 200

Corporate Partners:

In Style Salon

Culver’s

Joe Cotton Ford

Mercedes Benz

Dollar General

Community Partners:

Carol Stream Rotary Club

Toys for Tots

St. Luke’s Parish

Lutheran Church of the Master

Outreach Community Center – Village Brook Center

Carol Stream VFW Post 10396

In addition to these generous partners, we have received monetary donations, new toys, and personal care items from Carol Stream residents all season long.

In fact, we were amazed to note that donations have been especially generous this year, despite the hardships wrought by the pandemic.

Like so many other programs this year, we had to make adjustments. In order to abide by public health guidelines, we converted Christmas Share to “ curbside Christmas Sharing.”

Thanks to the Carol Stream Park District and the Carol Stream Rotary Club, we were able to offer a program that will emphasize safety and good cheer!

We are also excited to incorporate a “mobile food pantry” in Christmas Share as a way to deliver high quality food in a safe, efficient manner. We thank Marina Mattingly, Carol Stream Rotary President, for her leadership on this new aspect of the program.

This year, we registered 165 guest families, including almost 400 children, who received 1,350 toys, a week’s worth of food, personal care items, and a holiday meal box – our biggest offering ever!

Each year, Christmas Sharing allows us to serve as “good will brokers” in Carol Stream, connecting generous, compassionate partners with our valued residents.