WATCH LIVE
WGN Evening News

Taste Of Chicago To-Go — Details On The Big Changes

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Neal Heitz – Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events & Director of Event Production and Program Manager of the Taste of Chicago

http://tasteofchicago.us

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/provdrs/attractions_eventsandexhibitions/news/2020/july/taste_to_go.html

More Information:

Taste of Chicago To-Go Schedule

View all programs at youtube.com/ChicagoDCASE

Wednesday, July 8
Noon
Cooking Demonstration: Chef Carlos Gaytan of Tzuco prepares Avocado Flatbread

 5:30–7pm
SummerDance in Place: Bollywood & Bhangra with Bollywood Groove and DJ iLLEST
A new online edition of Chicago’s favorite social dancing tradition. This program also broadcasts and streams on WTTW Prime (11.2).

Thursday, July 9
Noon
Cooking Demonstration: Chef Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pies prepares Lemon Lime Cake

6–7:30pm
Millennium Park at Home: Music Series with The Braided Janes and Jon Langford

Friday, July 10
Noon
Cooking Demonstration: Chef Jessica Romanowski of Care Kitchen Chicago prepares Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread Cookies

Saturday, July 11
Noon
Cooking Demonstration: Chef Darnell Reed of Luella’s Southern Kitchen prepares Salsa Con Queso

Sunday, July 12
Noon
Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde prepares Pasta Fredda with Summer Herb Pesto

Taste of Chicago To-Go Participants

Support your favorite local restaurants and food trucks at TasteofChicago.us

Arun’s Thai Restaurant
4156 N. Kedzie Ave.
arunsthai.com		Aztec Daves Food Truck
2537 S. Wabash Ave.
aztecdaves.com
Barangaroos Aussie Pies
3208 N. Sheffield Ave.
barangaroospies.com		Billy Goat Tavern
430 N. Michigan Ave.
www.billygoattavern.com
BITES asian kitchen and bar
3313 N. Clark St.
www.biteskitchen.com		BJ’s Market & Bakery
1737 E. 95th St.
bjsmarket.com
Bombay Wraps
330 E. Ohio St.
www.bombaywraps.com		Bonchon Division
1732 W. Division St.
www.bonchon.com
Chicago’s Doghouse
816 W. Fullerton Ave.
chicagosdoghousefullerton.com/10955		Coastline Cafe
3517 N. Spaulding Ave.
cateredbycoastline.com
Connie’s Pizza
2373 S. Archer Ave.
www.conniespizza.com		Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc.
9725 S. Princeton Ave.
www.cynthiasgumboexpress.com
Don Pepe
3616 W. 26th St.
www.donpepelittlevillage.com		Doom Street Eats
324 N. Leavitt St.
www.facebook.com/doomstreeteats
Egg Rolls Etc.
503 E. 61st St.
www.theflavourunitcorp.com		Eli’s Cheesecake
6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
order.ehungry.com/elis-cheesecake
Franco’s Ristorante
300 W. 31st St.
francoschicago.com		Gayle V’s Best Ever Grilled Cheese
108 N. State St.
www.gaylesbestever.com
Healthy Substance
6852 W. Archer Ave.
healthysubstance.com		Izakaya Mita
1960 N. Damen Ave.
www.izakayamitachicago.com/online
Jus Sandwiches
12320 S. Wallace St.
www.jussandwiches.com		Kasia’s Deli, Inc.
2101 W. Chicago Ave.
kasiasdeli.com
Kilwins Chocolates Fudge & Ice Cream
310 S. Michigan Ave.
kilwins.com		La Cocinita Food Truck
www.lacocinitarestaurant.com
Lao Sze Chuan Downtown
520 N. Michigan Ave.
www.laoszechuanusa.com		Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
805 S. State St.
www.loumalnatis.com
Luella’s Southern Kitchen
4609 N. Lincoln Ave.
luellassouthernkitchen.com		Monteverde
1020 W. Madison St.
www.monteverdechicago.com
Moti
70 W. Huron St.
order.motichicago.com/moti/menu		Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes
324 N. Leavitt St.
mstittlescupcakes.com
Razpachos
5611 S. Pulaski St.
www.razpachosmenu.com		Robinson No. 1 Rib
225 S. Canal St.
rib1.com
Rolling Chicago Café
3904 W. 47th St.
therollingchicagocafe.com		Smokey Zo’s
11436 S. Emerald Ave.
Spicy Mexican Grill3925 N. Lincoln Ave.
www.spicymex.com		Surf’s Up Bronzeville
4317 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
www.surfsupbronzeville.com
The Lifeway Kefir Shop
1745 W. Division St.
lifewaykefirshop.com		The Original Rainbow Cone
9233 S. Western Ave.
rainbowcone.com
Tzuco
720 N. State St.
www.tzuco.com		Whadda Jerk
2300 S. Throop St.
whaddajerk.com
Xurro
3927 N. Lincoln Ave.
www.churrofactory.com		Yum Dum Food Truck
www.yumdumtruck.com

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News