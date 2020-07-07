Taste Of Chicago To-Go — Details On The Big Changes

Neal Heitz – Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events & Director of Event Production and Program Manager of the Taste of Chicago

http://tasteofchicago.us

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/provdrs/attractions_eventsandexhibitions/news/2020/july/taste_to_go.html

More Information:

Taste of Chicago To-Go Schedule

View all programs at youtube.com/ChicagoDCASE

Wednesday, July 8

Noon

Cooking Demonstration: Chef Carlos Gaytan of Tzuco prepares Avocado Flatbread

5:30–7pm

SummerDance in Place: Bollywood & Bhangra with Bollywood Groove and DJ iLLEST

A new online edition of Chicago’s favorite social dancing tradition. This program also broadcasts and streams on WTTW Prime (11.2).

Thursday, July 9

Noon

Cooking Demonstration: Chef Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pies prepares Lemon Lime Cake

6–7:30pm

Millennium Park at Home: Music Series with The Braided Janes and Jon Langford

Friday, July 10

Noon

Cooking Demonstration: Chef Jessica Romanowski of Care Kitchen Chicago prepares Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread Cookies

Saturday, July 11

Noon

Cooking Demonstration: Chef Darnell Reed of Luella’s Southern Kitchen prepares Salsa Con Queso

Sunday, July 12

Noon

Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde prepares Pasta Fredda with Summer Herb Pesto

Taste of Chicago To-Go Participants

Support your favorite local restaurants and food trucks at TasteofChicago.us

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

4156 N. Kedzie Ave.

arunsthai.com Aztec Daves Food Truck

2537 S. Wabash Ave.

aztecdaves.com Barangaroos Aussie Pies

3208 N. Sheffield Ave.

barangaroospies.com Billy Goat Tavern

430 N. Michigan Ave.

www.billygoattavern.com BITES asian kitchen and bar

3313 N. Clark St.

www.biteskitchen.com BJ’s Market & Bakery

1737 E. 95th St.

bjsmarket.com Bombay Wraps

330 E. Ohio St.

www.bombaywraps.com Bonchon Division

1732 W. Division St.

www.bonchon.com Chicago’s Doghouse

816 W. Fullerton Ave.

chicagosdoghousefullerton.com/10955 Coastline Cafe

3517 N. Spaulding Ave.

cateredbycoastline.com Connie’s Pizza

2373 S. Archer Ave.

www.conniespizza.com Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc.

9725 S. Princeton Ave.

www.cynthiasgumboexpress.com Don Pepe

3616 W. 26th St.

www.donpepelittlevillage.com Doom Street Eats

324 N. Leavitt St.

www.facebook.com/doomstreeteats Egg Rolls Etc.

503 E. 61st St.

www.theflavourunitcorp.com Eli’s Cheesecake

6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

order.ehungry.com/elis-cheesecake Franco’s Ristorante

300 W. 31st St.

francoschicago.com Gayle V’s Best Ever Grilled Cheese

108 N. State St.

www.gaylesbestever.com Healthy Substance

6852 W. Archer Ave.

healthysubstance.com Izakaya Mita

1960 N. Damen Ave.

www.izakayamitachicago.com/online Jus Sandwiches

12320 S. Wallace St.

www.jussandwiches.com Kasia’s Deli, Inc.

2101 W. Chicago Ave.

kasiasdeli.com Kilwins Chocolates Fudge & Ice Cream

310 S. Michigan Ave.

kilwins.com La Cocinita Food Truck

www.lacocinitarestaurant.com Lao Sze Chuan Downtown

520 N. Michigan Ave.

www.laoszechuanusa.com Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

805 S. State St.

www.loumalnatis.com Luella’s Southern Kitchen

4609 N. Lincoln Ave.

luellassouthernkitchen.com Monteverde

1020 W. Madison St.

www.monteverdechicago.com Moti

70 W. Huron St.

order.motichicago.com/moti/menu Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes

324 N. Leavitt St.

mstittlescupcakes.com Razpachos

5611 S. Pulaski St.

www.razpachosmenu.com Robinson No. 1 Rib

225 S. Canal St.

rib1.com Rolling Chicago Café

3904 W. 47th St.

therollingchicagocafe.com Smokey Zo’s

11436 S. Emerald Ave. Spicy Mexican Grill3925 N. Lincoln Ave.

www.spicymex.com Surf’s Up Bronzeville

4317 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

www.surfsupbronzeville.com The Lifeway Kefir Shop

1745 W. Division St.

lifewaykefirshop.com The Original Rainbow Cone

9233 S. Western Ave.

rainbowcone.com Tzuco

720 N. State St.

www.tzuco.com Whadda Jerk

2300 S. Throop St.

whaddajerk.com Xurro

3927 N. Lincoln Ave.

www.churrofactory.com Yum Dum Food Truck

www.yumdumtruck.com