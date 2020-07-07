Taste Of Chicago To-Go — Details On The Big Changes

Neal Heitz – Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events & Director of Event Production and Program Manager of the Taste of Chicago
Taste of Chicago To-Go Schedule
Wednesday, July 8
Noon
Cooking Demonstration: Chef Carlos Gaytan of Tzuco prepares Avocado Flatbread
5:30–7pm
SummerDance in Place: Bollywood & Bhangra with Bollywood Groove and DJ iLLEST
A new online edition of Chicago’s favorite social dancing tradition. This program also broadcasts and streams on WTTW Prime (11.2).
Thursday, July 9
Noon
Cooking Demonstration: Chef Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pies prepares Lemon Lime Cake
6–7:30pm
Millennium Park at Home: Music Series with The Braided Janes and Jon Langford
Friday, July 10
Noon
Cooking Demonstration: Chef Jessica Romanowski of Care Kitchen Chicago prepares Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread Cookies
Saturday, July 11
Noon
Cooking Demonstration: Chef Darnell Reed of Luella’s Southern Kitchen prepares Salsa Con Queso
Sunday, July 12
Noon
Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde prepares Pasta Fredda with Summer Herb Pesto
Taste of Chicago To-Go Participants
Support your favorite local restaurants and food trucks at TasteofChicago.us
|Arun’s Thai Restaurant
4156 N. Kedzie Ave.
arunsthai.com
|Aztec Daves Food Truck
2537 S. Wabash Ave.
aztecdaves.com
|Barangaroos Aussie Pies
3208 N. Sheffield Ave.
barangaroospies.com
|Billy Goat Tavern
430 N. Michigan Ave.
www.billygoattavern.com
|BITES asian kitchen and bar
3313 N. Clark St.
www.biteskitchen.com
|BJ’s Market & Bakery
1737 E. 95th St.
bjsmarket.com
|Bombay Wraps
330 E. Ohio St.
www.bombaywraps.com
|Bonchon Division
1732 W. Division St.
www.bonchon.com
|Chicago’s Doghouse
816 W. Fullerton Ave.
chicagosdoghousefullerton.com/10955
|Coastline Cafe
3517 N. Spaulding Ave.
cateredbycoastline.com
|Connie’s Pizza
2373 S. Archer Ave.
www.conniespizza.com
|Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc.
9725 S. Princeton Ave.
www.cynthiasgumboexpress.com
|Don Pepe
3616 W. 26th St.
www.donpepelittlevillage.com
|Doom Street Eats
324 N. Leavitt St.
www.facebook.com/doomstreeteats
|Egg Rolls Etc.
503 E. 61st St.
www.theflavourunitcorp.com
|Eli’s Cheesecake
6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
order.ehungry.com/elis-cheesecake
|Franco’s Ristorante
300 W. 31st St.
francoschicago.com
|Gayle V’s Best Ever Grilled Cheese
108 N. State St.
www.gaylesbestever.com
|Healthy Substance
6852 W. Archer Ave.
healthysubstance.com
|Izakaya Mita
1960 N. Damen Ave.
www.izakayamitachicago.com/online
|Jus Sandwiches
12320 S. Wallace St.
www.jussandwiches.com
|Kasia’s Deli, Inc.
2101 W. Chicago Ave.
kasiasdeli.com
|Kilwins Chocolates Fudge & Ice Cream
310 S. Michigan Ave.
kilwins.com
|La Cocinita Food Truck
www.lacocinitarestaurant.com
|Lao Sze Chuan Downtown
520 N. Michigan Ave.
www.laoszechuanusa.com
|Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
805 S. State St.
www.loumalnatis.com
|Luella’s Southern Kitchen
4609 N. Lincoln Ave.
luellassouthernkitchen.com
|Monteverde
1020 W. Madison St.
www.monteverdechicago.com
|Moti
70 W. Huron St.
order.motichicago.com/moti/menu
|Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes
324 N. Leavitt St.
mstittlescupcakes.com
|Razpachos
5611 S. Pulaski St.
www.razpachosmenu.com
|Robinson No. 1 Rib
225 S. Canal St.
rib1.com
|Rolling Chicago Café
3904 W. 47th St.
therollingchicagocafe.com
|Smokey Zo’s
11436 S. Emerald Ave.
|Spicy Mexican Grill3925 N. Lincoln Ave.
www.spicymex.com
|Surf’s Up Bronzeville
4317 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
www.surfsupbronzeville.com
|The Lifeway Kefir Shop
1745 W. Division St.
lifewaykefirshop.com
|The Original Rainbow Cone
9233 S. Western Ave.
rainbowcone.com
|Tzuco
720 N. State St.
www.tzuco.com
|Whadda Jerk
2300 S. Throop St.
whaddajerk.com
|Xurro
3927 N. Lincoln Ave.
www.churrofactory.com
|Yum Dum Food Truck
www.yumdumtruck.com