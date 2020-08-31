Talking to kids about race & equality

Michael Tyler – freelance writer and author of the award-winning children’s book The Skin You Live In

http://theskinyouliveinbook.com/

Event:

Anti-racism children’s book author Michael Tyler joins Clinton Foundation Bridge Builders Series to amplify acceptance and equity message — How exactly should parents discuss issues of racial bias and equity with their children? Tyler will discuss the lessons presented in the book – friendship, acceptance, diversity and self-esteem.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | 6:30 p.m. CDT

RSVP to: https://forms.clinton-foundation.org/view.php?id=697030

https://www.clintonfoundation.org/get-involved/take-action/attend-an-event/bridge-builders-inspiring-conversation-michael-tyler