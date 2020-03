Style Files: Prom trends with Glass Slipper Project

Liz Kores, board member of Glass Slipper Project

Event:

Glass Slipper Project

Saturday, March 21 and Saturday, March 28

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

2641 S. Calumet Avenue, Chicago

http://www.glassslipperproject.org

ABOUT THE BOUTIQUES

Glass Slipper Project is open for any high student who wants a dress for Prom – you don’t have to demonstrate financial needs, grades, attendance, etc.

Students do not have to register – just bring a valid student ID or other proof of enrollment.

Each student gets a personal shopper to help her create her prom look.

HOW TO HELP

We always need volunteers for boutiques and breakdown. Sign up via our web site.

Donate dresses, shoes, accessories and cosmetics to one of our boutiques or drop-off locations.

Donate money via PayPal at www.glassslipperproject.org