Stress & anxiety of pandemic is taking its toll on youth – advice for families dealing with teen depression

- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Erika’s Lighthouse is encouraging everyone to take the Positivity Pledge https://www.erikaslighthouse.org/positivity
- The Positivity Pledge includes themed weeks focused on nutrition and mindfulness along with a new challenge each day including #ShareSunday, #MentalHealthMonday, #WinningWednesday, and #FamilyFriendsFriday.
- The Positivity Pledge calendar creates an opportunity for individuals to commit to 31 days focused on positive actions, helping others, self-care, and establishing good habits for positive mental health. Examples of daily activities include spreading the love by sending a healthy snack to those in need; making a list of traits you love about yourself; and finding time for self-reflection.
- With school being canceled due to COVID-19, and students missing important events like graduation, prom, and getting together with friends, Erika’s Lighthouse launched the “We’re In This Together” campaign, which aims to empower teens who feel isolated and alone during this unprecedented health crisis.
- The “We’re In This Together” campaign provides practical, meaningful tools to support teens through these uncertain times when many people around the world are self-isolating. These resources are available at www.erikaslighthouse.org/together.
- Resources for teens include a depression toolbox, which lets them know that hope and help is possible and it all starts with education on the topic. Teens also have access to apps for positive mental health and educational videos.
- Educators will have access to the Erika’s Lighthouse depression awareness and suicide prevention programming for middle and high school students, e-learning exercises, and other tips and strategies for supporting their student’s mental health when they are not in the classroom.
- Parents have access to fun family activities that promote conversation and positive mental health, games to entertain and educate and educational tools to help parents understand their teens during these difficult times.