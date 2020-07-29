Skateboard legend Tony Hawk took to the road this summer with his whole family in an RV

Tony Hawk

http://www.tonyhawk.com/in-the-beginning

For information about the #ItsMyCraft initiative:

https://www.jonessoda.com/

Jones Soda Co., the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-generated label artwork, is asking people to share the craft that inspires them every day for a chance to be featured on Jones Soda labels across North America. The company is launching a campaign called “It’s My Craft” by reuniting with Tony Hawk, a legend known for his mastery of the skateboarding craft who was one of Jones’ first sponsored athletes.