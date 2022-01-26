Shucking Oysters For A Good Cause!

Executive Chef/Partner Paul Kahan of One Off Hospitality

Event:

Charity ‘Shuck Off’ at The Publican

February 2nd

837 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

Shucking starts at 5p.m. and goes until 10p.m.

*Reservations sold out, but space is reserved for walk-ins

http://www.thepublicanrestaurant.com/

  • Guests are welcomed in for $1 oysters shucked by the hottest chefs in Chicago. Drink specials and the full Publican dinner menu will also be available
  • Each chef takes the helm for an hour at a time, shucking oysters behind an 8 foot long oyster boat
  • Oysters are graciously donated by Island Creek (East Coast) and Hama Hama Company (West Coast)

All-star lineup of participants including several James Beard Awarded chefs and a winner on Top Chef

  • 5pm: Beverly Kim (Parachute, Wherewithall)
  • 6pm: Genie Kwon and Tim Flores (Kasama)
  • 7pm: Joe Flamm (Rose Mary)
  • 8pm: Erick Williams (Virtue)
  • 9pm: Jason Hammel (Lula Café)

