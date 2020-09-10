Sept 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day

It is World Suicide Prevention Day.

Observed on September 10th, every year, World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) provides the opportunity for people, across the globe, to raise awareness of suicide and suicide prevention.

https://www.iasp.info/wspd2020/



http://www.illinoismentalhealthcollaborative.com/index.htm





If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis, you may call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at: 1 (800) 273-TALK (8255)



You can also text HELLO to: 741741.



The Warm Line – Sometimes what is needed most in difficult times is someone to talk to: Someone who listens and understands.

The Warm Line is an opportunity in Illinois for anyone age 12 and up to receive support by phone.

The Warm Line is not a crisis hotline, but is a source of support as you recover or help a family member to recover.

Call: 1 (866) 359-7953

Hours of Operation: Monday through Saturday, 8am-8pm except holidays