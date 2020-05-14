Self-isolation side hustles — ways to make some extra cash during the pandemic

Trae Bodge

Trae’s Tips:

Use your skills

Do you have a skill that doesn’t involve in-person contact, like graphic design, web development, illustrating or editing? Platforms like https://www.fiverr.com/provide fantastic remote work opportunities. Per a recent Fiverr study, the almost 200,000 freelancers that live in the Chicago area made a combined $6.8 billion last year. Fiverr provides a safe place for people to find work and for businesses to find the talent they need, as everything is done safely, digitally and online.

Sell Your Stuff

How about a little spring cleaning? There are lots of items in your home that you can sell for cash! Tech is one of my favorite categories because it can be very lucrative, and it turns out that Americans have $43B worth of tech items they don’t use (that’s almost $200 per person!) You can sell items, like phones and laptops, by using a site like Decluttr .It’s an easy platform to use, and they’ve instituted contact-less shipping, so it’s safe and easy to sell.

Earn while you shop

While many of us will be pulling back on our shopping for financial reasons, we still have to buy things. I talk about ways to save money all the time, but you can earn money while you shop, too. Chicago-based Coupon Cabin.com, allows you to earn up to 20% cashback at over 3,500 partner stores. Just log in, click a coupon link or Shop Now button for a participating store, and shop as you normally would. They also have a browser extension called Sidekick, which will allow you to earn as you shop. During the COVID-19 crisis, they have committed to waiving their own commissions from retailers, allowing you to earn even more. And they’re making sure you get your payments even faster than usual.

Take surveys, test products and provide feedback

This is a fun way to earn a little extra cash. The L’Oreal Consumer Testing Bureau and Pink Panel provide opportunities to test beauty products for free products and cash. And then there are companies like Swagbucks and Advanced Opinions that offer surveys you can complete for cash. https://www.g2.com/ is another one that I discovered recently. You can complete reviews of specific tech platforms, like Zoom or Dropbox, in exchange for Amazon gift cards.

Teach with technology

Do you teach? Virtual instruction is becoming more common these days, and it’s perfect for right now, while we’re all staying home. Even if you’re accustomed to teaching in person, you can tweak your lessons to teach virtually using platforms, like via Zoom or Skype. Things like music classes, fitness instruction, and tutoring can all be done this way. I’ve even seen photographers using Zoom to teach clients to shoot their own family photos!